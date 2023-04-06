‘May have a few more Republicans.’ N.C. Speaker hints at more defections

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore hinted at the possibility of more Democratic members joining his caucus in the wake of Rep. Tricia Cotham’s (R-Mecklenburg) defection.

Cotham’s decision to change her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican solidified GOP control of the general assembly, giving Republicans a veto-proof majority in both chambers.

WBTV spoke with Moore on Tuesday evening, hours before Cotham made her switch official in a press conference Wednesday morning.

During that interview, Moore said Cotham was not the only Democrat he had talked with about making a change.

“If any other democratic members want to switch parties, I’ve said that many times before, and I will tell you that I’ve spoken with other Democrats who are not happy being a member of their caucus, so who knows? Before this year is over, we may have a few more Republicans as well,” Moore said.

In her interview with WBTV ahead of Wednesday’s announcement, Cotham criticized her Democratic colleagues.

“I realized on day one I was not welcomed and that they did not want me here and that was very hard,’ Cotham said.

“And I still kept trying and started mentoring younger members trying to help with legislation and pretty much cut off and that was very disappointing.”

House Minority Leader Robert Reives (D-Chatham) disputed Cotham’s claims in comments to reporters Wednesday afternoon.

“The only thing I’ve ever asked is that Democrats don’t burn down other Democrats because they have a different view,” Reives said, according to WBTV news partner Axios Raleigh.

“There’s nothing wrong with having beliefs that are not traditional, or not what you would expect.”

Cotham was one of three Democrats who missed a vote to override the veto of Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, of a bill abolishing pistol purchase permits. Because the three lawmakers were gone, Republicans had the votes to override the veto.

Now that Cotham is a Republican, the GOP has a permanent majority that can override a veto. Senate Republicans already had a veto-proof majority.

Rep. Cecil Brockman (D-Guilford) was among the lawmakers to skip the pistol purchase repeal veto override vote.

Cotham’s decision on Wednesday raised speculation that he may also change parties.

But he threw cold water on that speculation in a statement, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.

“I have been a lifelong Democrat and I want to see Democrats win,” Brockman said.

