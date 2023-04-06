Man accused of beating another man and his dog

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charges have been filed against a Salisbury man for allegedly beating another man and that man’s dog.

According to the report, the incident happened on Tuesday around noon in the 1300 block of Filbert Street. Police were called to investigate a disturbance.

When police arrived they found a man who was injured. That victim’s dog was also injured from what police said was a physical assault by the suspect.

Jordan Najae Scott, 19, was arrested. Police say Scott and the other man had gotten into an argument when Scott assaulted him.

No details on the condition of the man or the dog were released.

Scott was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury and cruelty to animals. Bond was originally set at $25,000, but police say that while being taken to the jail, Scott attempted to run away. He was then charged with resisting police and flight/escape. Bond was then set at $75,000.

Scott made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

