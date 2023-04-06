Lancaster, S.C. homicide under investigation

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday night.

Officers say they were sent to Hughes Street for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the floor.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but there are no suspects yet.

Anyone with information should call the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or Multijurisdictional Task Force at 803-283-3388.

The public can also submit a tip about a crime by using this link: www.p3tips.com/983 or by downloading the P3Tips mobile app available on for both Apple and Android devices. Crime Tips can be made anonymously.

