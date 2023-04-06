PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lancaster, S.C. homicide under investigation

Police said they found a man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Lancaster police are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday night.

Officers say they were sent to Hughes Street for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the floor.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, but there are no suspects yet.

Anyone with information should call the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or Multijurisdictional Task Force at 803-283-3388.

The public can also submit a tip about a crime by using this link: www.p3tips.com/983 or by downloading the P3Tips mobile app available on for both Apple and Android devices. Crime Tips can be made anonymously.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast and download the free WBTV News app today:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Sandra and Leon Levine are seen here in 2010.
Philanthropist, Family Dollar owner Leon Levine dies
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident
Park Road in south Charlotte was shut down for hours Tuesday night following a crash that...
1 killed, 3 injured in south Charlotte crash
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority

Latest News

Rosa Williams Hollifield
Hudson woman accused of statutory sex offenses
Opossum sitting on pillow
Woman living in Birmingham apartment finds opossum sitting on pillow
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.
Charlotte animal shelter ‘overfull,’ desperate for adoptions, fosters
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee killed by fallen tree during high winds