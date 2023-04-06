PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Jeremy Renner wrote last words to family after snow plow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a...
Actor Jeremy Renner said he wrote last words to his family after he was severely injured in a snow plow accident.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Actor Jeremy Renner said he felt so close to dying after a snow plow accident earlier this year he wrote some last words to his family.

A clip of him saying that can be seen in a teaser video for his interview with Diane Sawyer.

The 52-year-old actor has spent the past three months recovering from a collapsed lung, eight broken ribs and a pierced liver.

He sustained those injuries while trying to save his nephew from being hit by a Snowcat that Renner was operating near his Nevada home.

The “Hawkeye” star has been busy promoting some of his upcoming projects.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

