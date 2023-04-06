‘It’s constant’: Tiger Woods battles through pain to shoot first-round 74 at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WBTV) - When asked after his first round how his surgically-repaired right leg was feeling, Tiger Woods didn’t mince words.

“Sore,” he said bluntly.

He gave a similar response when asked if the pain in his leg was more severe on certain shots, or if it was constant throughout the round.

“It’s constant,” he replied.

The pain he feels every time he gingerly walks up the hallowed hills from Augusta National clearly held him back from demonstrating the expected dominance patrons have come to expect from Woods at the Masters.

Still, considering he’s barely two years removed from a car wreck that nearly cost him his leg, a first-round 74 is nothing to be ashamed of.

“I felt like I drove it good. I just didn’t do the job I need to do to get the ball close,” Woods said of his iron play. “Today was the opportune time to get the ball, get the round under par, and I didn’t do that today.”

He played with two players who did a much better job at getting under par in the first round.

Woods was paired with Viktor Hovland, who finished tied for the lead with a furious 7-under round for the day, and Xander Shauffele, who sits tied for sixth at 4-under through 18 holes.

“Most of the guys are going low today. This was the day to do it,” Woods said. “Hopefully tomorrow I’ll be a little bit better, a little bit sharper, and kind of inch my way through it.”

Even if he doesn’t have his A-game, Woods still has the unwavering support of the patron gallery at Augusta National. After bogeying on the 11th hole, he received a raucous ovation from the crowd waiting for him at the 12th tee-box.

He then would go on to shoot back-to-back birdies on holes 15 and 16 before bogeying 18 to finish with a 2-over 74 on the round.

Now as he flirts with the cut line, the question becomes whether or not we’ll see Woods push his body for one more round, or three into the weekend.

The expected cold front and severe storms heading towards Augusta certainly provide difficult conditions for the most able-bodied golfers, much less one playing with one-and-a-half legs.

“This is going to be an interesting finish to the tournament with the weather coming in,” Woods said. “If I can just kind of hang in there, maybe kind of inch my way back, hopefully it will be positive towards the end.”

Woods tees off with Hovland and Schauffele Friday morning at 12:54 p.m. for the second round.

Related: ‘I’ve got all the ingredients’: Rory McIlroy eyes first green jacket, career grand slam at Masters

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.