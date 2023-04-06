Hudson woman accused of statutory sex offenses

HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hudson woman is accused of committing child sex crimes.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Rosa Williams Hollifield was arrested April 5 after reports of an alleged sexual assault of a child by an adult.

She was arrested after several interviews and an investigation, deputies said. Hollifield was charged with four counts of statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger.

She was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

