Hudson woman accused of statutory sex offenses
She was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hudson woman is accused of committing child sex crimes.
Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Rosa Williams Hollifield was arrested April 5 after reports of an alleged sexual assault of a child by an adult.
She was arrested after several interviews and an investigation, deputies said. Hollifield was charged with four counts of statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger.
