Hudson woman accused of statutory sex offenses

Rosa Williams Hollifield
Rosa Williams Hollifield(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Hudson woman is accused of committing child sex crimes.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Rosa Williams Hollifield was arrested April 5 after reports of an alleged sexual assault of a child by an adult.

She was arrested after several interviews and an investigation, deputies said. Hollifield was charged with four counts of statutory sexual offense with a person who is 15 years of age or younger.

She was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

