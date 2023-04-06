Group calls out City of Charlotte for ‘lack of transparency’ regarding Eastland Yards project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living in east Charlotte have been waiting since the doors of Eastland Mall closed in 2010 to see what would replace it.

Local advocacy group CharlotteEast is now calling out the City of Charlotte, claiming there has not been enough transparency surrounding the process.

Developers broke ground on the Eastland Yards project in August, but the City has not selected a sports tenant to fill the 20 acres that are available after Tepper Sports backed out of its plans to put Charlotte FC headquarters there.

In March, city leaders announced they would extend the window for proposals by 60 more days.

They are considering an Eastland Aquatic Center, costing up to $55 million, $35 to $45 million of which would be funded with public dollars.

They are also considering a Racquet Sports Entertainment District for $55 million, up to $45 million of which would be publicly-funded.

Related: Eastland Mall redevelopment proposals include aquatic center, Target, and racquet sports district

The third tenant they are considering is a Target store, which would be funded privately for $35 million.

“The ones that came in heard loud and clear that the investment numbers were too high,” Tracy Dodson, Economic Development Director with the City, told councilmembers during a meeting in April.

City leaders have expressed concern over the high public funding needed, but they have not set specific criteria.

“Staff is not communicating what a palatable public to private ratio would be for investment, or whether or not they’re willing to put up any more public funds, if there are even public funds left in the bucket for this project to make it happen,” Greg Ascuitto, the Chair of the Board of Directors for CharlotteEast, said. “There’s just simply not clarity to us or other parties who are interested in this site on what is going on with that.”

Asciutto released the following statement a month after the 60-day extension was announced, saying they had been given no further information.

Developer Tim Sittema said he understands their concerns.

“Time kills deals and it’s getting more and more frustrating, we’ve got to get these decisions made,” Sittema said.

He said he also understands the city is considering proposals outside of the ones for his project, but he does hope they take action once the 60 days are up.

“I would say there’s not any more new information that’s gonna surface by delaying it so we have the information, let’s huddle and make a decision,” he said.

Sittema said they are on track to go vertical on the site in the next couple of months.

The first buildings going up are single and multi-family housing, in addition to 70 units of affordable housing for seniors.

Sittema said he has spoken to a fourth group potentially interested in applying, but according to the City, no new proposals have been submitted since the window was extended last month.

He also told WBTV he has yet to sign a master developer agreement from the city.

The next time the committee will meet to discuss this is May 1.

WBTV requested an interview with Tracy Dodson, but a city spokesperson said she was traveling.

WBTV also spoke to Councilmember Marjorie Molina, who represents this district, and she said she will do everything in her power to ensure the best sports complex for the area is selected and that this project comes to fruition.

Molina said she will support the best option, adding that she’s focused on “not what’s fast, but what is best.”

Related: Old Eastland Mall site being redeveloped as ‘Eastland Yards’

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.