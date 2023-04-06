PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Four die after plane crashes offshore near Florida pier

A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a...
A Sarasota County Sheriff's Office diver prepares to enter the water Thursday at the site of a plane crash offshore in Venice, Florida.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - Four people died after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night after taking off from a Florida airport.

According to police, the plane crashed into the Gulf about half a mile from the Venice Fishing Pier after leaving Venice Municipal Airport around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victims were identified as William and Patricia Lumpkin from Fishers, Indiana, and Rickey and Elizabeth Beaver from Noblesville, Indiana.

Federal Aviation Administration records show Lumpkin owned a Piper Cherokee Lance, which can accommodate up to seven people.

A server, who did not provide his name, at a restaurant on the pier witnessed the crash and described seeing the plane take a “sharp turn to the right” before going behind the pier.

“A flash of light came out and that’s all we could see,” he said.

Emergency crews continued to comb the debris field west of the pier on Thursday.

Venice police are investigating the crash, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife officers, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

According to data collected by the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been 29 accidents at the Venice Municipal Airport since 2004, nine of which involved fatalities.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Sandra and Leon Levine are seen here in 2010.
Philanthropist, Family Dollar owner Leon Levine dies
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident
Park Road in south Charlotte was shut down for hours Tuesday night following a crash that...
1 killed, 3 injured in south Charlotte crash
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority

Latest News

The shelter said it was clear Cinnamon and Felix had formed a strong bond and needed to be...
Goat and dog BFFs head to new forever home together: ‘It warms our hearts’
A YouTuber was shot and injured at a mall while filming a video.
YouTuber shot while pranking man at mall
Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
FILE - From left, Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, state Rep. Justin Jones and state Rep....
GOP lawmakers to vote on expelling Democrats in gun protest
Breaking News
Lancaster, S.C. homicide under investigation