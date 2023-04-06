First Alert Weather Days remain in place through Saturday as rain, storms persist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a soggy end to the week along with a major cool down. A strong cold front will move through the Carolinas bringing some heavy rain and a 30-degree drop in temperatures by Saturday. Easter Sunday will be much cooler but dry. Expect a warming trend and sunny conditions to return for next week.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Rain likely along with a few t-storms, cooler.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Heavy rain at times, breezy, chilly.

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy.

This Thursday will wrap up with some unseasonably warm temperatures and scattered showers and thunderstorms. For tonight, expect some isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms; some storms could be strong to severe. Lows will range from the upper 50s to 60s.

Severe weather threats in our area over the next 48 hours. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

As the cold front nears closer to our area on Friday, there will be more coverage in the showers and storms. Highs on Friday will only climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Friday night into Saturday, the cold front will stall to our south. This will lead to periods of heavy rain at times on Saturday and the potential for flooding in flood prone areas. Over two inches of rainfall will be possible through Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will remain cool in the 40s.

Just in time for Easter Sunday the rainfall will come to an end. We’ll get gradual clearing throughout the day and highs will range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Next week looks quiet and benign for now. High pressure will build over the south Monday through next Thursday.

Highs on Monday and Tuesday will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will also be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

