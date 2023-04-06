PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Days: Rain moves in tonight, sticks around Friday, Saturday

Both Friday and Saturday are also First Alert Weather Days due to the threat of rain.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day, but it’s really for the later portion of the day.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – First Alert Weather Days are now in play for today, Friday and Saturday. A cold front will arrive with isolated showers and late thunderstorms today and tonight. Before it does, we’ll make it back to the low to middle 80s this afternoon.

  • Today: Unseasonably warm 80s, thunderstorm risk
  • Friday and Saturday: Clouds, rain, very cold
  • Easter: Sunrise: 39 degrees, near 60 degrees PM, improvement

Widespread severe weather is unlikely in our region with this front, but a few stronger storms - some perhaps with hail and damaging wind gusts - will be possible late today and tonight.

Behind the front, clouds, cold and damp weather (rain and drizzle) will dominate Good Friday and Saturday. Daybreak highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Friday will fall back to the chilly upper 40s to lower 50s during the day and hold there right through Saturday while rain dominates.

While the set-up here calls for mainly rain, temperatures in the mountains will fall into the 30s Saturday morning and it is likely the rain will change to snow in elevations above 4,000 feet, perhaps bringing some accumulation.

As for the rain, by the time it pulls out Saturday night, two to three inches is likely across the Piedmont and one to two inches along and north of Interstate 40.

There may still be a shower risk on Easter, but the trend is for lowering rain chances. Sunrise temperatures will be chilly, in the upper 30s to lower 40s, but milder afternoon readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s are expected.

Monday and Tuesday will bring more sunshine with warmer highs in the middle 60s Monday and lower 70s on Tuesday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

