PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte animal shelter ‘overfull,’ desperate for adoptions, fosters

Shelter staff say the situation is dire.
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.
CMPD Animal Care & Control is encouraging the community to come out and adopt dogs.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Euthanasia is an option if Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control can’t clear up some of their kennels, the department said Thursday.

The shelter is “overfull,” and the situation is “dire.”

Dogs who have been in the adoption kennels for a long time and are showing signs of kennel stress may have to be euthanized.

“The biggest message we need help communicating is the urgent need for help for the public to not wait until they hear that it’s an urgent need for dog adoptions on the news. We have literally been in urgent or crisis status for over two years,” said CMPD AC&C Communications Manager Melissa Knicely. “We all know that I can’t just email every week to say we are critical, or I begin to sound like I’m crying wolf. The assumption should be that now and for the foreseeable future, we are always in crisis mode for help with dogs.”

[Read also: CMPD Animal Care & Control hits max capacity for dogs]

About 180 animals are currently living in the CMPD Animal Care and Control shelter.

According to the shelter, there is only room for one or two more dogs.

Adopters and fosters are in desperate need, and even a five-day staycation will clear up a kennel for a bit.

The shelter is also asking folks who find a dog to report it to Animal Care & Control, but hold on to it for the time being. The dog can be scanned for a microchip at several locations.

The shelter will be closed Friday, April 7 for Good Friday.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Sandra and Leon Levine are seen here in 2010.
Philanthropist, Family Dollar owner Leon Levine dies
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident
Park Road in south Charlotte was shut down for hours Tuesday night following a crash that...
1 killed, 3 injured in south Charlotte crash
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority

Latest News

Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee killed by fallen tree during high winds
VIDEO BLOG: WBTV is at the 2023 Masters Tournament all week long
VIDEO BLOG: WBTV is at the 2023 Masters Tournament!
File photo of CMPD vehicles
Police chase in stolen car ends with Charlotte K9 officers
Day 3: Road to The Masters Tournament continues!