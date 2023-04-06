PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Carowinds opens new aviation-themed area ‘Aeronautica Landing’

The immersive aviation-themed area is part of Carowinds’ 50th-anniversary celebration.
We told you a few months ago about the popular theme park getting some new rides.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week we’ve enjoyed a beautiful stretch of weather, making it the perfect time to head over to Carowinds to enjoy some rides.

We told you a few months ago about the popular theme park getting some new rides.

Well, now the Aeronautica Landing, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, is open for the season!

The immersive aviation-themed area is part of Carowinds’ 50th-anniversary celebration. It features new rides and new dining venues.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the park Thursday morning to check it out!

They're part of Aeronautica Landing, which just opened to the public.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Sandra and Leon Levine are seen here in 2010.
Philanthropist, Family Dollar owner Leon Levine dies
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident
Park Road in south Charlotte was shut down for hours Tuesday night following a crash that...
1 killed, 3 injured in south Charlotte crash
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority