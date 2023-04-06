Carowinds opens new aviation-themed area ‘Aeronautica Landing’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week we’ve enjoyed a beautiful stretch of weather, making it the perfect time to head over to Carowinds to enjoy some rides.

We told you a few months ago about the popular theme park getting some new rides.

Well, now the Aeronautica Landing, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, is open for the season!

The immersive aviation-themed area is part of Carowinds’ 50th-anniversary celebration. It features new rides and new dining venues.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the park Thursday morning to check it out!

They're part of Aeronautica Landing, which just opened to the public.

