Carowinds opens new aviation-themed area ‘Aeronautica Landing’
The immersive aviation-themed area is part of Carowinds’ 50th-anniversary celebration.
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week we’ve enjoyed a beautiful stretch of weather, making it the perfect time to head over to Carowinds to enjoy some rides.
We told you a few months ago about the popular theme park getting some new rides.
Well, now the Aeronautica Landing, a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, is open for the season!
The immersive aviation-themed area is part of Carowinds’ 50th-anniversary celebration. It features new rides and new dining venues.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the park Thursday morning to check it out!
