PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Bills placing restrictions on transgender student-athletes in N.C. introduced

Both of the bills have dozens of Republican sponsors.
Both bills state participants are designated by their biological sex and genetics at birth.
By Mary Calkins and Brad Dickerson
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina lawmakers in both houses have introduced bills that would place restrictions on transgender athletes.

Currently, the N.C. High School Athletic Association allows teens who identify as transgender to play sports based on their gender identification. The proposed legislation would change that.

Both of the bills have dozens of Republican sponsors who want N.C. to join at least 20 other states to ban transgender students from sports based on gender identity.

Related: S.C. Gov. McMaster takes shot at NCAA for keeping championships out of states with discriminatory laws

The Senate bill says sports teams must be designated as “males, men, or boys;” “females, women, or girls;” or “coed or mixed.”

“Interscholastic athletic activities designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex,” SB 636, titled “School Athletic Transparency,” reads in part. “Sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

HB 574, titled the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” like the corresponding Senate bill, states athletic teams or sports designated for females, women or girls shall not be open to male students.

Both bills state participants are designated by their biological sex and genetics at birth.

“Athletic teams or sports designated for males, men, or boys shall not be open to students of the female sex unless there is no comparable female team for a particular sport and the sport is not a contact sport,” the proposed House bill reads in part.

Republicans have scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the bills.

The current NCHSAA rules that allow transgender student-athletes to participate is a lengthy process, but one the policy states allows all students to compete, “on a level playing field in a safe, competitive, and friendly environment, free of discrimination.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident
Sandra and Leon Levine are seen here in 2010.
Philanthropist, Family Dollar owner Leon Levine dies
Park Road in south Charlotte was shut down for hours Tuesday night following a crash that...
1 killed, 3 injured in south Charlotte crash
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority

Latest News

Elia Gegorek, Minority Business Council Chair said, “We are so excited to showcase our locally...
Rowan Chamber Minority Business Trade Show set for April 27
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority
Grand Funk Railroad will be in concert on August 5.
2023 City of Kannapolis concerts and events announced
The 'Pass the Plate' fundraiser has been an annual event since its inception in 2007, raising...
Pass The Plate event raises over $134,000 for Rowan Helping Ministries