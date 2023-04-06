2023 City of Kannapolis concerts and events announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis concert and event series returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, and of course, fireworks. Events will be held from May to August. All events are free to the public.

Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events.

Jiggy Concert: 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5 Travis Denning (N.C. Research Campus Horseshoe)

Village Park Concerts: 7p.m.

Saturday, June 3 Collective Soul

Saturday, June 24 Chairmen of the Board

Saturday, July 1 Charlotte Symphony (fireworks will follow the concert)

Friday, July 21 Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

Saturday, July 22 Deana Carter

Saturday, August 5 Grand Funk Railroad

Veterans Park - Thursdays on Main: 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 11 Southside Saints

Thursday, June 8 The Embers

Thursday, July 13 Cat 5

Thursday, August 10 Band of Oz

Thursday, September 14 Blackwater Band

Village Park Movies: 8:45pm

Friday, May 26 Minions: The Rise of Gru

Friday, June 16 Jungle Cruise

Friday, July 14 Puss in Boots

Friday, July 28 Top Gun Maverick

Sunday, July 30 Top Gun Maverick (En Espanol) Atrium Health Ballpark

Friday, August 11 Luca

Sunday, August 13 Luca (En Espanol) Atrium Health Ballpark

Other events in Kannapolis to enjoy in 2023 include Stories Under the Stars, Run Kannapolis 5ks, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Baseball Games (www.milb.com/kannapolis), Christmas Events and much more.

You can also download the event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.

