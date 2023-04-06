2023 City of Kannapolis concerts and events announced
Grand Funk Railroad among the entertainers headed to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis concert and event series returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, and of course, fireworks. Events will be held from May to August. All events are free to the public.
Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events.
Jiggy Concert: 7 p.m.
Friday, May 5 Travis Denning (N.C. Research Campus Horseshoe)
Village Park Concerts: 7p.m.
Saturday, June 3 Collective Soul
Saturday, June 24 Chairmen of the Board
Saturday, July 1 Charlotte Symphony (fireworks will follow the concert)
Friday, July 21 Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
Saturday, July 22 Deana Carter
Saturday, August 5 Grand Funk Railroad
Veterans Park - Thursdays on Main: 6 p.m.
Thursday, May 11 Southside Saints
Thursday, June 8 The Embers
Thursday, July 13 Cat 5
Thursday, August 10 Band of Oz
Thursday, September 14 Blackwater Band
Village Park Movies: 8:45pm
Friday, May 26 Minions: The Rise of Gru
Friday, June 16 Jungle Cruise
Friday, July 14 Puss in Boots
Friday, July 28 Top Gun Maverick
Sunday, July 30 Top Gun Maverick (En Espanol) Atrium Health Ballpark
Friday, August 11 Luca
Sunday, August 13 Luca (En Espanol) Atrium Health Ballpark
Other events in Kannapolis to enjoy in 2023 include Stories Under the Stars, Run Kannapolis 5ks, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Baseball Games (www.milb.com/kannapolis), Christmas Events and much more.
You can also download the event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.