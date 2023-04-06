PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2023 City of Kannapolis concerts and events announced

Grand Funk Railroad among the entertainers headed to Kannapolis
Grand Funk Railroad will be in concert on August 5.
Grand Funk Railroad will be in concert on August 5.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis concert and event series returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, and of course, fireworks.  Events will be held from May to August. All events are free to the public.

Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be on sale in the parks during the events.

Jiggy Concert: 7 p.m.

Friday, May 5                                      Travis Denning (N.C. Research Campus Horseshoe)

Village Park Concerts: 7p.m.

Saturday, June 3                                             Collective Soul

Saturday, June 24                                           Chairmen of the Board

Saturday, July 1                                              Charlotte Symphony (fireworks will follow the concert)

Friday, July 21                                                 Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

Saturday, July 22                                            Deana Carter

Saturday, August 5                                         Grand Funk Railroad

Veterans Park - Thursdays on Main: 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 11                                           Southside Saints

Thursday, June 8                                            The Embers

Thursday, July 13                                            Cat 5

Thursday, August 10                                       Band of Oz

Thursday, September 14                                Blackwater Band

Village Park Movies: 8:45pm

Friday, May 26                                    Minions: The Rise of Gru

Friday, June 16                                               Jungle Cruise

Friday, July 14                                                 Puss in Boots

Friday, July 28                                                 Top Gun Maverick

Sunday, July 30                                              Top Gun Maverick (En Espanol) Atrium Health Ballpark

Friday, August 11                                            Luca

Sunday, August 13                                          Luca (En Espanol) Atrium Health Ballpark

Other events in Kannapolis to enjoy in 2023 include Stories Under the Stars, Run Kannapolis 5ks, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Baseball Games (www.milb.com/kannapolis), Christmas Events and much more.

You can also download the event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.

