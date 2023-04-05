Woman nearly hit by gunfire after road rage incident she wasn’t involved in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman caught in the crossfire of road rage, pelted with shattered glass when two bullets hit her car. She says she wasn’t even involved.

Sophon Chhay says she was driving along Davidson Street near Parkwood when the shots rang out. Two rounds pierced the driver’s side window inches away from her face.

Chhay tells me she’s very lucky, after two rounds hit her side window – right about here. The bullets made it into the cabin but just barely missed her.

“That’s when I heard the bullets ring out.”

It isn’t until you stand next to the shattered glass inches away from where a woman was driving that the profoundness of what happened to her becomes clear.

“Disbelief. I can’t believe it happened.”

Chhay works as a security guard and was on her way home back in January driving the well-traveled road near Optimist Park. But the trip was anything but peaceful.

“Across the street, there were two cars started arguing with each other,” Chhay recalled.

She said the argument quickly escalated to the point one of the drivers pulled a gun, then pulled the trigger.

“That’s when I heard the bullets.”

But instead of striking the intended target, Chhay said it was her car that was hit.

“Didn’t realize the bullet went through my window,” she said.

She quickly grabbed her phone and called for help, all the while covered in glass from where the rounds pierced her car.

“Calling 9-1-1 and I realized that I was swallowing glass from when I was talking,” she said.

While emergency crews rushed to the scene, Chhay thought about how much life could have been changed for this single mother of three.

“Every time I see the holes in my window I think to myself…where would my kids be,” she asked.

Chhay says detectives got back to her the next day with the name of the suspect, but she tells me the charges were just a slap on the wrist.

“It was only a citation,” she said.

Putting this behind her would require the shattered glass to be removed, but because her insurance deductible is less than $500, she’d have to pay for it herself. Money this single mom simply doesn’t have.

“Raising three kids all by myself, I can’t afford anything,” she said.

Shattered glass can be replaced, but a shattered sense of safety can’t. That’s why Chhay feels as lucky as she is.

“We go through these trials in life for a reason. It just brings us and makes us stronger.”

Chhay also said she has to take the same route going home from work, but from now on she’ll be much more careful of things going on around her.

