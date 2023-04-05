PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman nearly hit by gunfire after road rage incident she wasn’t involved in

“Disbelief. I can’t believe it happened.”
Two rounds pierced the driver’s side window in a road rage shooting.
Two rounds pierced the driver’s side window in a road rage shooting.(WBTV)
By Ron Lee
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman caught in the crossfire of road rage, pelted with shattered glass when two bullets hit her car. She says she wasn’t even involved.

Sophon Chhay says she was driving along Davidson Street near Parkwood when the shots rang out. Two rounds pierced the driver’s side window inches away from her face.

Chhay tells me she’s very lucky, after two rounds hit her side window – right about here. The bullets made it into the cabin but just barely missed her.

“That’s when I heard the bullets ring out.”

[‘I’m still here:’ Road rage survivor recounts moments of shooting]

It isn’t until you stand next to the shattered glass inches away from where a woman was driving that the profoundness of what happened to her becomes clear.

“Disbelief. I can’t believe it happened.”

Chhay works as a security guard and was on her way home back in January driving the well-traveled road near Optimist Park. But the trip was anything but peaceful.

“Across the street, there were two cars started arguing with each other,” Chhay recalled.

She said the argument quickly escalated to the point one of the drivers pulled a gun, then pulled the trigger.

“That’s when I heard the bullets.”

But instead of striking the intended target, Chhay said it was her car that was hit.

“Didn’t realize the bullet went through my window,” she said.

She quickly grabbed her phone and called for help, all the while covered in glass from where the rounds pierced her car.

“Calling 9-1-1 and I realized that I was swallowing glass from when I was talking,” she said.

While emergency crews rushed to the scene, Chhay thought about how much life could have been changed for this single mother of three.

“Every time I see the holes in my window I think to myself…where would my kids be,” she asked.

Chhay says detectives got back to her the next day with the name of the suspect, but she tells me the charges were just a slap on the wrist.

“It was only a citation,” she said.

Putting this behind her would require the shattered glass to be removed, but because her insurance deductible is less than $500, she’d have to pay for it herself. Money this single mom simply doesn’t have.

“Raising three kids all by myself, I can’t afford anything,” she said.

Shattered glass can be replaced, but a shattered sense of safety can’t. That’s why Chhay feels as lucky as she is.

“We go through these trials in life for a reason. It just brings us and makes us stronger.”

Chhay also said she has to take the same route going home from work, but from now on she’ll be much more careful of things going on around her.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
A body was found in a creek along Cox Road in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.
Body found in Gastonia creek, police said
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

“Much like LA, North Wilkesboro is circled on my calendar," said NASCAR Cup driver Ryan Preece.
Not guaranteed a spot yet, NASCAR’s Ryan Preece racing to get in All-Star Race at iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway
A Wilkes County child sex offender was sentenced to life in prison after new charges came to...
Wilkes Co. convicted sex offender sentenced to life in prison
Sandra and Leon Levine are seen here in 2010.
Philanthropist, Family Dollar owner Leon Levine dies
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people...
Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify men who robbed north Charlotte tobacco shop