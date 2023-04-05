WATCH NOW: First Alert Severe Weather Ready
New premiere!
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we track storms this week, the WBTV First Alert Weather Team is also working to help prepare your family for potentially dangerous weather this spring.
Join us for a new special, First Alert: Severe Weather Ready. Premiering today on the WBTV News streaming app and online and airing tomorrow on WBTV News on television at 7:30 p.m.
