Traffic lights, power lines downed in south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overnight crash in south Charlotte took out traffic lights and power lines, closing part of Woodlawn Road.

That crash near the Montford neighborhood happened around 2:30 Wednesday at the intersection of Woodlawn and Scaleybark roads.

Woodlawn Road is closed headed toward Interstate 77 as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. It is open headed toward Park Road.

A car hit a power pole, taking out traffic lights and power lines in that area.

The driver reportedly took off, so it’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Drivers wanting to avoid the area should take Longwood Drive to Montford Driver/Bayberry Drive and then get back onto Woodlawn Road.

