Three Rivers Land Trust receives grant from SC Johnson

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has announced that it has received a grant from SC Johnson to support local farmland conservation efforts in the Piedmont and Sandhills of North Carolina.

The $25,000 grant from SC Johnson will be used to support farmland conservation projects in the 15-county region that Three Rivers Land Trust serves. Three Rivers Land Trust will use the grant to support the Farmland Protection Fund to protect fertile farmland and its natural resources, helping to meet increasing demand for food needs from a growing population. The Fund will also aim to preserve the heritage and legacy of agriculture on the farmlands within North Carolina’s central Piedmont and Sandhills.

Travis Morehead, TRLT Executive Director, states “We are extremely grateful to receive funding from a national brand like SC Johnson. With this funding, we will be able to further our mission to save family farms in the Piedmont and Sandhills of North Carolina. North Carolina is losing farmland at an unprecedented rate and is the state with the second most threatened farmland in the nation, which means we need to protect and conserve agricultural land while we still can. With this grant from SC Johnson, we will continue our mission to mitigate farmland loss, ensuring that future generations have access to locally grown food and fiber.”

Since 1995, Three Rivers Land Trust has conserved over 17,600 acres of farmland, and continues working to increase that number each and every day. There is still plenty of work to be done, and TRLT aims to continue to make an impact with seven farmland projects totaling 2,020 acres set to be conserved in 2023, putting the Farmland Protection Fund, and the grant awarded from SC Johnson, to good use.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

