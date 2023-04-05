PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Three Rivers Land Trust receives grant from SC Johnson

The $25,000 grant from SC Johnson will be used to support farmland conservation projects in the...
The $25,000 grant from SC Johnson will be used to support farmland conservation projects in the 15-county region that Three Rivers Land Trust serves(Three Rivers Land Trust)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has announced that it has received a grant from SC Johnson to support local farmland conservation efforts in the Piedmont and Sandhills of North Carolina.

The $25,000 grant from SC Johnson will be used to support farmland conservation projects in the 15-county region that Three Rivers Land Trust serves. Three Rivers Land Trust will use the grant to support the Farmland Protection Fund to protect fertile farmland and its natural resources, helping to meet increasing demand for food needs from a growing population. The Fund will also aim to preserve the heritage and legacy of agriculture on the farmlands within North Carolina’s central Piedmont and Sandhills.

Travis Morehead, TRLT Executive Director, states “We are extremely grateful to receive funding from a national brand like SC Johnson. With this funding, we will be able to further our mission to save family farms in the Piedmont and Sandhills of North Carolina. North Carolina is losing farmland at an unprecedented rate and is the state with the second most threatened farmland in the nation, which means we need to protect and conserve agricultural land while we still can. With this grant from SC Johnson, we will continue our mission to mitigate farmland loss, ensuring that future generations have access to locally grown food and fiber.”

Since 1995, Three Rivers Land Trust has conserved over 17,600 acres of farmland, and continues working to increase that number each and every day. There is still plenty of work to be done, and TRLT aims to continue to make an impact with seven farmland projects totaling 2,020 acres set to be conserved in 2023, putting the Farmland Protection Fund, and the grant awarded from SC Johnson, to good use.

To learn more about how to conserve your own lands or how you can support Three Rivers Land Trust in their conservation mission, please contact Emily Callicutt, Land Protection Specialist at Three Rivers Land Trust by calling 704-647-0302 or by email at emily@trlt.org.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
A body was found in a creek along Cox Road in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.
Body found in Gastonia creek, police said
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Nesbitt’s design, which received over 1,500 votes, captures the “fizzy” essence of opening a...
Cuthbertson High School student wins Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest
Many Mecklenburg County commissioners pointed out it seemed unfair that tax revaluations were...
Mecklenburg Co. tax revaluations are up for homes, down for golf courses
Winner of the 2022 challenge, the Downtown Concord restaurant scored their second victory with...
2 Gals Kitchen becomes two-time Cabarrus Burger Madness winner
HB 219 passed the North Carolina House of Representatives on first read on March 1st and has...
Cabarrus Board passes resolution opposing House Bill 219