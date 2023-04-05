Proposed NC bill would require transgender students to play with teams of birth sex or not at all

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Identical bills filed in the N.C. House and Senate on Wednesday would prevent transgender students from playing middle and high school sports with other people of their gender.

Titled the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act”, SB 631 and HB 574 would prevent transgender girls from playing on girls’ teams and prevent transgender boys from playing on boys’ teams.

It would also prevent non-binary and other genderqueer students from playing sports outside of their birth sex, with the exception of less-common coed sports that allow people regardless of gender. This applies to any interscholastic or intramural athletic activities. Intersex people aren’t acknowledged by the proposal.

The bill also says that students who are “deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffers or is likely to suffer from any direct or indirect harm” because of the restrictions would have cause of action including some sort of relief or order and damages. Public school employees or representatives who “suffer any direct or indirect harm for complying” and students “subjected to retaliation or other adverse action” by schools or athletic associations would also have cause of action.

Charter schools, regional schools, and laboratory schools would need to follow the requirements for middle and high school students. The same applies to nonpublic schools that do interscholastic athletics under Article 29E and any athletic teams competing with a team that is required to follow the restrictions.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association currently allows high school transgender students to participate given they are approved by the association. The student’s school must submit a “Gender Identity Request Form” on behalf of the student before playing on the team, which is supposed to be based on “the gender identification of that student through daily life activities”. This request can also include a list of medications and documentation from a health care professional.

Then the request is referred to the NCHSAA Gender Identity Committee for consideration, and the committee will approve the request “if it finds that the student genuinely identifies as the gender indicated in the request.”

Primary sponsors for the House bill include Republicans Jennifer Balkcom, Karl Gillespie, Erin Paré, and Kristin Baker. As for the Senate bill, republicans Kevin Corbin, Joyce Krawiec, and Vickie Sawyer are listed as primary sponsors.

