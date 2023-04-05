Proposed changes to classroom display rules discussed by Union Co. school leaders

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Public Schools Board of Education is considering new rules that some parents fear will give the district power to ban pride flags and LGBTQ books.

An online petition was even started by some parents to stop this policy change from happening.

Some parents say this policy could help students by focusing on education, while others say the policy can potentially cause harm to students.

The proposed policy over classroom displays, discussed during Tuesday’s board of education meeting, states all of it should be assessed by “the material’s overall purpose, educational significance, age appropriateness as to both reading level and content.”

That policy continues to read that, “Content that would be considered inappropriate includes but is not limited to sexually explicit or graphic materials, and direct relationship to instructional objectives and the curriculum.”

Jen Sanders, a proud parent of an LGBTQ student in Union County, says the policy would cause children like her own to feel isolated and on the outside.

“Allowing them to not have safe spaces by taking away any kind of signage or flags or memorabilia and anything that represents any kind of kindness, I think that would cause my child more harm, and kids that come into the school that don’t know safe spaces,” Sanders said.

People like Brittney Bouldin, another parent to a Union County student, argue the policy would benefit all students.

“I just think every child should have the right to have an education that’s free from any divisive politics or indoctrination,” Bouldin said. “We should be laser-focused on education, on learning.”

Staff within the board of education said it’s possible the board will vote on this policy as soon as May.

