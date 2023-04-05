Not guaranteed a spot yet, NASCAR’s Ryan Preece racing to get in All-Star Race at iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - The anticipation is building in Wilkes County with about a month and half to go before NASCAR racing returns to the North Wilkesboro Motor Speedway. It’s an exciting time for fans and those in the community, but also for NASCAR Cup drivers who are looking forward to racing on a historic track that has largely been silent for nearly 30 years.

“Much like LA, North Wilkesboro is circled on my calendar,” said driver Ryan Preece.

Connecticut native and Stewart-Haas Racing driver Preece did run at North Wilkesboro last year in the Racetrack revival event.

“It was a lot of fun,” Preece said. “For me as a driver it opened up a whole new etiquette, or a whole new way of approaching a race. I think when the Cup cars get out and these drivers that, we’ve all been spoiled. We’ve been driving tires that don’t fall off very much, don’t do the things that will punish drivers if they do something wrong, well, North Wilkesboro is going to being you back to reality.”

8 months later spring is in bloom in Wilkes County, and the long-awaited rebirth of one of the most historic tracks in the country is near.

“I think it’s definitely the right time for our sport,” Preece added. “We want short tracks. We want that style of racing, especially North Wilkesboro that eats tires up, right, and form us race car drivers it gives, it allows us to go into our toolbox and do different things as a driver to save tires or make speed in the long run.”

“We owe a lot to North Wilkesboro and we owe a lot to all of these tracks that were part of NASCAR, part of the series when it was just getting going,” said Dae Earnhardt, Jr., in an earlier interview.

The influence of Dale Earnhardt., Jr., and the determination of Speedway Motorsports Marcus Smith led to the track’s resurgence. NASCAR’s focus on finding its roots completed the circle.

On Wednesday the only thing making laps around the track was heavy equipment, racing to get things ready for what promises to be quite an event, and one that Ryan Preece wants to be a part of.

“When you walk in there you’re going to feel that history, the nostalgia, and the fans, they want it and we want it as drivers, so it’s going to be something.”

For Preece to make the All-Star Race, he will have to win one of the six Cup races remaining between now and the All-Star Weekend, or race his way in during the Open, which is held prior to the All-Star Race.

“Yeah, there’s definitely an opportunity leading up to that to get there and to be honest with you, when it comes to the Open, I really feel like even if we have to race our way in, I have enough experience with tire management, especially on a track like that to go there and do it,” Preece said.

There’s a big announcement planned for Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. Marcus Smith and along with Dale Earnhardt, Jr., will reveal the schedule and the format for the All-Star Race…that race is set for Saturday, May 21.

