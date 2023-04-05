PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

New video shows family’s perspective as Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed

Stephen smith exhumed
Stephen smith exhumed
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Stephen Smith’s body was exhumed over the weekend for a second autopsy, and loved ones gathered with his family for support throughout the process.

Smith was exhumed after his family started a GoFundMe campaign to have him independently exhumed and examined to try and find answers regarding his death. Smith was found dead on the side of a Hampton County road in 2015, and initial reports indicated that he was the victim of a hit-and-run. However, the cause and circumstances of the 19-year-old’s mysterious death have been debated, even among law enforcement agencies.

SLED confirmed in late March that they are now considering Smith’s death a homicide.

A new video shared by his mother, Sandy Smith, shows Smith’s family watching the exhuming process closely. The family’s attorney described the day as a solemn and bittersweet time for them.

After Smith was exhumed, his family’s attorney announced that they were allocating $35,000 from the funds raised through the campaign to a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for Smith’s death.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
A body was found in a creek along Cox Road in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.
Body found in Gastonia creek, police said
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Charlotte-area lawmaker switches parties, giving Republicans a supermajority
Tricia Cotham
Rep. Tricia Cotham discusses changing party affiliation from Democrat to Republican
Tricia Cotham
Rep. Tricia Cotham announces change in party
Nesbitt’s design, which received over 1,500 votes, captures the “fizzy” essence of opening a...
Cuthbertson High School student wins Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest
Many Mecklenburg County commissioners pointed out it seemed unfair that tax revaluations were...
Mecklenburg Co. tax revaluations are up for homes, down for golf courses