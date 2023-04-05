PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Near-record warmth expected before rain returns late Thursday

High temperatures are set to hit 85 degrees and it will be dry.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a mild start to the day that will end with near-record warmth.

High temperatures are set to hit 85 degrees and it will be dry.

Thursday will also be dry for most of the day, but rain is expected during the afternoon commute. Damaging wind gusts are possible.

First Alert Weather Days are declared for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as periods of rain and chilly temperatures will continue for the end of the week and the start of the Easter holiday weekend.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
A body was found in a creek along Cox Road in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.
Body found in Gastonia creek, police said
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

highs
Warm temperatures stick around ahead of First Alert Weather Days this weekend
Download the free WBTV First Alert Weather app!
Download the free WBTV First Alert Weather app!
Warm temperatures stick around ahead of First Alert Weather Days this weekend
Warm temperatures stick around ahead of First Alert Weather Days this weekend
First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Warm, dry before rain, big cool-down arrive for Easter weekend