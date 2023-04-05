Near-record warmth expected before rain returns late Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – It’s a mild start to the day that will end with near-record warmth.

High temperatures are set to hit 85 degrees and it will be dry.

Thursday will also be dry for most of the day, but rain is expected during the afternoon commute. Damaging wind gusts are possible.

First Alert Weather Days are declared for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as periods of rain and chilly temperatures will continue for the end of the week and the start of the Easter holiday weekend.

