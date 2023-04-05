PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
NC Republicans expected to obtain veto-proof majority in State House

Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday(WBTV)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - Republicans are set to clinch total power in the North Carolina General Assembly as a Mecklenburg County lawmaker plans to switch her party affiliation.

The news was first reported by WBTV’s news partner Axios Raleigh. Multiple sources confirm to WBTV Representative Tricia Cotham plans to announce tomorrow that she is changing her party affiliation from Republican to Democrat.

As a result of the switch, Republicans will hold a veto-proof majority in both chambers— which means they can override a veto from Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat.

The move comes in the middle of this year’s legislative session after democrats criticized Cotham for multiple votes she’s cast this year.

Neither Cotham nor Republican legislative leaders had commented publicly on the developments at press time but WBTV’s Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner sat down with Cotham on Tuesday night for an interview that will air on Wednesday.

An official announcement is set for Wednesday morning at 9:00 a.m. WBTV is told a press conference will be held tomorrow.

The UNC School of Government outlines the veto process in North Carolina, a process that requires a supermajority in both the NC House and Senate.

“If the Governor vetoes a bill, the bill is returned to the chamber of origin where three-fifths of the members present and voting can vote to override the veto. If the chamber of origin votes to override the veto, the bill is sent to the second chamber where three-fifths of the members present and voting must also vote to override the veto before the bill can become law,” according to the SOG.

“If both chambers approve the override by the required three-fifth(s) majority, the bill becomes law. If not, the Governor’s veto stands.”

