Mecklenburg Co. tax revaluations are up for homes, down for golf courses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Mecklenburg County homeowners are likely seeing their home’s value jump this year, meaning the taxes they owe are jumping as well.

The opposite is happening to major golf courses in the area; they’re dropping by millions.

Seven of the nine commissioners at Tuesday night’s Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners meeting pointed out this seemed unfair and goes against the county’s goal for an equitable city.

The tax assessor says he understands the concerns but defends the methods that were used.

Though the owners of several large clubs and golf courses across the county didn’t get notice they owed more, they got notice those golf course properties were dropping in value, so their taxes would drop as well.

It’s something county commissioner Laura Meier confirmed publicly.

“Well, my house went up 61%. I’m sitting on the golf course, which makes my house more valuable, but the golf course went down,” Meier said.

A third-party property appraisal consultant partnered with the county to help set values this year. He said over half of Mecklenburg County golf courses decreased in value compared to 2019, the majority dropping by millions.

Major courses like Charlotte Country Club nearly cut their value in half, while Quail Hollow and Carmel Country Club plummeted by over $3 million and $6 million, respectively.

Commissioners were shown 2023 golf course values in Mecklenburg County during Tuesday night's meeting. (Source: Mecklenburg County)

While Mecklenburg County Assessor Ken Joyner says the values were established in a typical fashion based on sales, cost and income, parents and most commissioners said they worry the largest tax burden is being put on those who can least afford it.

Social media was on fire Tuesday night as the meeting went on, with people questioning the process.

The assessor says changing the process would be something that would have to happen at the state level. Commissioners expressed interest in steps moving toward that.

Joyner also reminded all homeowners there is a property value appeals process they can always use if they think their home value is really off.

