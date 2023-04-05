Man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Charlotte woman

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County Judge sentenced a man to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murdering a 21-year-old in 2018.

Richard Henry Jordan, Jr. will spend the rest of his life in prison as a result of a jury finding him guilty of the 2018 murder of 21-year-old Alexus Alize Fraley.

This was not the first time that Jordan faced a judge for his role in a violent crime.

“In 2008, Jordan was the getaway driver after a double murder on North Cedar Street. Records show Jordan agreed to testify against gang members involved - in exchange, his murder charge was reduced to accessory after the fact,” WBTV previously reported.

A jury found Jordan guilty of three different counts.

“On April 4, 2023, after deliberating for about four hours, the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and concealing a death. Judge Bell then sentenced Jordan to the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Charges against Jordan’s codefendant, Ashley Helms, remain pending,” according to the DA.

