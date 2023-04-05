Man plants tree in pothole after city didn’t fix it for a year

HOPEWELL, Va. (WTVR) – A Virginia man was so fed up with a pothole that was never fixed that he took matters into his own hands.

Josh Anderson said the pothole was about a foot deep – “big enough to plant a tree in it,” as one neighbor described it.

And that’s exactly what he did to draw attention to how badly the pothole needed to be fixed. He said he had been complaining about it for more than a year.

“Filled the back of the truck with dirt, dumped it in there and stuck the plant in there,” Anderson said.

He took a few pictures and posted it on a community Facebook page, where the likes started adding up.

However, the tree didn’t last long before city workers removed it – but they still didn’t fill the hole.

“I come back home from work and the tree was gone,” Anderson said. “So, I pulled up another tree and I planted it, put some lights on it.”

Pretty soon, a TikTok video about the tree in the pothole was getting attention.

“As many times as I went to ask to get it done and nothing’s been done about it, and as soon as I make a TikTok and put it on their webpage with a tree in it, within 24 hours, they had a crew out here fixing it,” Anderson said.

Other Hopewell residents said they wouldn’t be surprised to see more trees planted in potholes in the area, since it finally pushed the city to take action.

“I think we might see more trees planted around Hopewell out in the street,” resident Kevin Johnson said.

The city of Hopewell did not respond to a request for comment.

