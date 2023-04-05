Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, the incident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hooper Hill Road, which is just off of Ratchford Road near Highway 321.

Once at the scene, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and began life-saving measures.

The man, identified as Joseph Carl Marrone Jr., died due to his injuries.

Gaston County Police and the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, along with safety inspectors from the North Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration Division (OSHA).

Anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. J. Saumeth at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Related: Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.