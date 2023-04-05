PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident

County officials and OSHA are investigating the fatal incident.
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.

According to the Gaston County Police Department, the incident happened around 12:05 p.m. in the 100 block of Hooper Hill Road, which is just off of Ratchford Road near Highway 321.

Once at the scene, officers found a man with life-threatening injuries and began life-saving measures.

The man, identified as Joseph Carl Marrone Jr., died due to his injuries.

Gaston County Police and the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident, along with safety inspectors from the North Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration Division (OSHA).

Anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. J. Saumeth at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Related: Man killed in industrial accident at Gaston County construction site

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Patrick Junior Havens
Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation
One person is dead and another injured after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday...
Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds

Latest News

Te'Nice Radjah Lattimore
Man arrested after damaging multiple homes in Gastonia drive-by shooting
Tricia Cotham sat down with WBTV on Tuesday
NC Republicans expected to obtain veto-proof majority in State House
Toland Huff Jr.
18-year-old released on bond wanted after shooting at teen in Hickory
Safety First: Over the counter Narcan