Man arrested after damaging multiple homes in Gastonia drive-by shooting

The incident happened on Osceola Street on Monday night.
Te'Nice Radjah Lattimore
Te'Nice Radjah Lattimore(Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested after he allegedly shot into multiple homes in Gastonia on Monday night.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of Osceola Street.

Police said 21-year-old Te’Nice Radjah Lattimore fired several shots that hit three separate homes. According to information in a police report, he was in his vehicle at the time the shots were fired.

Two of the homes hit were occupied at the time of the incident, although nobody was injured.

Police reports said the shots damaged walls and windows of the homes.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Lattimore fled the area following the shooting. Nearby law enforcement located his vehicle and performed a traffic stop.

Authorities found two guns inside Lattimore’s car.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging a firearm in the city. He was given a $25,000 bond.

