Major changes on the way for the end of the week with rain and a dramatic drop in temperatures.

Wednesday is going to be pleasant, dry, and warm for today with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the middle 80s
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday is going to be pleasant, dry, and warm for today with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the middle 80s. The record is 88° from 1942. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 60s.

  • Today: Record-challenging warmth
  • First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Few PM t-storms
  • First Alert Weather Day Friday & Saturday: Washout, cold
.
.(WBTV)

More warm weather will continue into Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the 80s with a few thunderstorms popping up alongside a cold front during the afternoon/evening, especially for the mountains/foothills.

Friday will be a washout starting in the early afternoon with consistent rain through the nighttime hours. Steady rain will continue into Saturday with high temperatures only in the lower 50s. Rainfall totals could range from 2-3+ inches - flooding will be a concern! It is trending drier for Easter Sunday...

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

