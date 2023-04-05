PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
‘I’ve had no issues’: LIV and PGA golfers prepare to co-exist at 2023 Masters

Players from the LIV tour have not shared a course with PGA golfers since The Open.
By Cam Gaskins
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WBTV) - The conversation in the weeks leading up to the 87th Masters Tournament hasn’t fixated on a specific player, outside of perhaps Tiger Woods, but rather a group of players taking the field.

This year, 18 LIV golfers will take the course at Augusta National alongside their former PGA counterparts. This will be the first event to feature golfers from both leagues since The Open Championship in July 2022.

For LIV golfers such as 2020 Masters champion Dustin Johnson, this week represents a chance to see some old friends for the first time in a while.

“All my buddies are still my buddies, I enjoy seeing them,” Johnson said. “It’s nice to see a lot of the guys because I haven’t seen them that much, so it should be a great week.”

Despite the differences of ideologies that stemmed from the divisive decision of several high-profile PGA members to defect to LIV golf, most of the players insist that there’s still a very healthy respect between both groups.

“I really wasn’t sure what I was going to expect walking onto the range,” LIV golfer Cameron Smith said. “But it was good to see some familiar faces and lots of smiles.”

Bryson DeChambeau said while many in the patron gallery still shout out some of the heckles that he grew accustomed to while on the PGA tour, the reception from his fellow players was nothing but warm when he returned to Augusta.

“Everybody’s been fantastic, I’ve had no issues,” DeChambeau said.

While there has certainly been no shortage of controversy and debate in the last year following the schism between LIV and the PGA, both sides seem willing to put the disagreements aside as they prepare for the first major of 2023.

