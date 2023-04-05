“I’ve got all the ingredients”: Rory McIlroy eyes first green jacket, career grand slam at 87th Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WBTV) - If the 2022 Masters were 80 holes instead of 72, Rory McIlroy might not have to answer questions this week regarding his lack of a green jacket at Augusta National.

McIlroy shot a furious final-round 64 last year, setting a new course record. But ultimately, he dug himself too much of a hole in the first three rounds to catch eventual champion Scottie Scheffler on Sunday.

In 2023, McIlroy says what he learned last year from a mental approach will help him feel much more prepared for the big moment.

“You have to learn from those challenges and learn from some of that scar tissue that’s built up,” McIlroy said. “But I felt that last year I maybe shed some of that scar tissue and I sort of made a breakthrough.”

McIlroy has become one of the most decorated golfers in recent memory, having won 23 times on the PGA Tour, including four major championships.

The only thing missing? A win at the Masters.

“It’s one of the biggest sports tournaments in the world. Wherever you rank them, it’s up to you as we’ve seen this week,” McIlroy said. “But it’s a major championship. I’ve won four of them. I’ve been knocking on the door for that fifth one for a while.”

McIlroy has won the Open Championship, the U.S. Open, and twice at the PGA Championship. A win at Augusta National would make him just the sixth golfer in history to earn a career grand slam with wins at all four majors.

Mentally, he feels good. Physically, he feels even better during the early-week practice rounds in Augusta.

“I feel like I am as good, if not better a player, as I was the last time I won a major championship,” McIlroy said. “So I’m feeling pretty good about it.”

Now he says the only thing left is to put it all together for four good rounds of golf starting Thursday.

“I’ve got all the ingredients to make the pie,” McIlroy said. “It’s just putting all those ingredients in and setting the oven to the right temperature.”

McIlroy tees off at 1:48 p.m. in the first round on Thursday. He’ll play in the second-to-last group of the day alongside Tom Kim and Sam Burns.

