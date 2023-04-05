First Alert Weather Days: Unsettled and cooler as we approach Easter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures reached the low 80s Tuesday afternoon and will only bottom out in the low 60s by Wednesday morning. With a ridge of high-pressure overhead, high temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 70s in the mountains to the mid to upper 80s across the piedmont! The near-record warmth will persist through Thursday afternoon out ahead of our next cold front.

. (WBTV)

WEDNESDAY: Dry and near-record warmth

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Trending cooler, rain chances climb

EASTER SUNDAY: Lingering showers possible, otherwise cool

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Although much of Thursday will be dry and warm, scattered storms will develop late as a strong cold front approaches the area. A few of those storms could be on the strong side and an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

As that front pushes south and high pressure builds into our northeast, cooler and damp conditions will settle in Friday and Saturday. Anticipate periods of rain for any Easter Weekend travel plans with highs only in the low 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Most of the rain should exit to our southeast by Easter Sunday, but a few lingering showers early do look possible at this time. Otherwise, anticipate lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.