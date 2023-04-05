PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Days: Unsettled and cooler as we approach Easter

Temperatures reached the low 80s Tuesday afternoon and will only bottom out in the low 60s by Wednesday morning. With a ridge of high-pressure overhead, high te
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures reached the low 80s Tuesday afternoon and will only bottom out in the low 60s by Wednesday morning. With a ridge of high-pressure overhead, high temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 70s in the mountains to the mid to upper 80s across the piedmont! The near-record warmth will persist through Thursday afternoon out ahead of our next cold front.

.
.(WBTV)
  • WEDNESDAY: Dry and near-record warmth
  • THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Trending cooler, rain chances climb
  • EASTER SUNDAY: Lingering showers possible, otherwise cool

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Although much of Thursday will be dry and warm, scattered storms will develop late as a strong cold front approaches the area. A few of those storms could be on the strong side and an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

As that front pushes south and high pressure builds into our northeast, cooler and damp conditions will settle in Friday and Saturday. Anticipate periods of rain for any Easter Weekend travel plans with highs only in the low 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Most of the rain should exit to our southeast by Easter Sunday, but a few lingering showers early do look possible at this time. Otherwise, anticipate lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
A body was found in a creek along Cox Road in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.
Body found in Gastonia creek, police said
A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days: Unsettled and cooler as we approach Easter
WBTV First Alert: Severe Weather Ready Special
WATCH NOW: First Alert Severe Weather Ready
.
Major changes on the way for the end of the week with rain and a dramatic drop in temperatures.
Major changes on the way for the end of the week with rain and a dramatic drop in temperatures.