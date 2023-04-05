“Enough is enough, we need change,”: Hundreds of students walk out in protest over school mass shootings and gun laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From coast to coast, students walked out of their schools, demanding action from lawmakers on gun violence.

This comes a week after six people at a private Christian School in Nashville were shot and killed.

In Charlotte, students at Trinity Episcopal School took part in the nationwide protest on Wednesday.

Students had one clear message: something needs to change in this country when it comes to guns and school mass shootings.

Opening remarks from one of the students. pic.twitter.com/QNHLJ9n1og — Lowell Rose (@LowellRoseNews) April 5, 2023

“The constant barrage of school shooting news makes many of us live in fear that our school will be next. I should not have to leave my home each morning wondering if I’ll get to return to it. I should not have to say I love you, goodbye to my parents before leaving for school, wondering if I’ll ever see them again,” said 8th grader Tessa Fulcher.

Strong words from students concerned about school mass shootings happening in the country.

“Enough is enough, we need change,” said Monica Martinez, a Trinity Episcopal School Student, “It’s way too common, [in] all of those schools, someone died, or someone was injured and I believe that we need to take control, we need gun control because many innocent children and teachers are dying because of this.”

Emotions ran high during the protest with students voicing their concerns to adults and lawmakers.

Fulcher said, “Kids, young kids my age and younger than me, who have their whole lives ahead of them are dying and they don’t get to live out their lives.

Close to 200 students from Trinity Episcopal walked out today. Grades 5th-8th planned the protest after the masa shooting in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/XJiC5BetHj — Lowell Rose (@LowellRoseNews) April 5, 2023

Nearly 200 students walked out of class Wednesday at Trinity Episcopal School wanting a change from our elected leaders. This after the Nashville school shooting last week took the lives of three students and three staff members.

“Me and my peers go to school each day and we’re scared, we don’t know if we’re going to be able to walk out sometimes,” said Fulcher.

Austin Redmond added, “I don’t think those adults have that if they’re sitting in their offices in DC, and they don’t really have that fear or firsthand experience of having to be scared of your life, even if you’re supposed to be in a safe educational setting.”

As students walked out, read the names of the recent school shooting victims, and held a moment of silence, they were surrounded by a line of support from school staff and law enforcement.

“Our teachers have their backs 100%, our teachers let these kids have a voice because we don’t tell them how to think, we allow them to think freely,” said Imana Sherrill, the Head of School for Trinity Episcopal School.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden came to support the students during their walkout Wednesday, along with a few deputies.

“They’re speaking common sense, and they’re speaking things that adults are afraid to say, but you have to listen to them because it’s happening to them, said Sheriff McFadden.

Students say their concern should be on passing exams right now instead of fearing for their life.

They’re hopeful lawmakers will listen to them.

“I hope that people see this and realize that something has to change,” said Jaden Rojas, a Trinity Episcopal School Student.

Redmond added, “It seems like most gun legislation comes after most mass shootings and I want gun legislation to always be there, always be in the works,” said Redmond.

The walkout Wednesday at Trinity Episcopal School is not the last of their actions to get lawmakers’ attention.

The head of the school tells WBTV, students will travel to DC later this spring to talk to elected leaders in Congress, and guns and school shootings will be one of the topics.

“You saw our kids speaking their truth, they’re sharing their concern, but behind it, they’re telling you what they need to happen, they want to come to school and feel safe,” said Sherrill.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.