PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Day care worker charged with rape of 3-year-old girl, authorities say

South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.
South Dakota authorities report they have charged an 18-year-old day care worker with rape.(Photodisc via Canva)
By KSFY staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - Authorities in South Dakota say a day care worker has been arrested for rape.

KSFY reports that 18-year-old Carter Ronke was arrested last week on charges of rape and sexual contact involving a 3-year-old girl at a day care where he worked.

According to court documents, the girl’s mother picked her daughter up from the day care last Wednesday and noticed blood in the child’s urine later that night.

The child reportedly told her mother that Ronke had told her to touch him and then he touched her.

Authorities said the girl’s mother took her daughter to the hospital for an examination where a doctor reported there was obvious trauma.

Copyright 2023 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Patrick Junior Havens
Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation
One person is dead and another injured after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday...
Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds

Latest News

A man was killed in a worksite accident on Tuesday afternoon in Gaston County.
Man killed in Gaston County worksite accident
Former President Trump's 2024 election campaign is fundraising with a T-shirt showing a fake...
Trump campaign selling T-shirt with fake mug shot
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous severe storms again hitting Midwest, South