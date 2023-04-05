Cuthbertson High School student wins Cheerwine Festival t-shirt design contest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine and its hometown of Salisbury announce Amanda Nesbitt, a sophomore from Cuthbertson High School, as the 2023 Cheerwine Festival T-shirt Design Contest winner after almost 9,000 votes were cast.

Nesbitt’s design, which received over 1,500 votes, captures the “fizzy” essence of opening a bottle of Cheerwine. Fans can preorder the t-shirt by visiting: cheerwine.com/festival-contest/.

“I was inspired by the feeling you get when you open a bottle of Cheerwine and hear the fizz,” says Nesbitt about her design. “That sound reminds me of the anticipation and joy that comes right before you taste Cheerwine’s delicious flavor, and I wanted to portray that through color and design.”

Nesbitt will receive a $1,000 gift card, a plaque from Salisbury Mayor Karen Alexander at a ceremony during the Festival, a gift basket and more. Additionally, her art teacher, David Malady, will receive $500 for new art supplies.

“From cardinals and the Carolina coast to cherries and Cheerwine bottles, we received so many incredible entries from high school students across North and South Carolina showing their love for their home state,” says Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing and fifth generation founding family member at Cheerwine. “We’re thrilled to share Amanda’s artwork and know our fans and festival attendees will be impressed with the official design.”

Kayla Cook, a junior from Jesse C. Carson High School, and Taylor Claassen, a sophomore from Northern Guilford High School, were runners-up and will each receive a plaque from the mayor and Cheerwine Festival gift basket.

The South’s favorite cherry soda invited high school students across North and South Carolina to submit original artwork showing their home state pride. A panel of judges then selected the top 10 entries, which were open to public voting.

This year’s Cheerwine Festival will be held Saturday, May 20, from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Salisbury. For more information, visit cheerwinefest.com. Fans can also search the hashtag #CheerwineFest on social media.

