Crime Stoppers: Police hoping to identify men who robbed north Charlotte tobacco shop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are working to identify two people who robbed a tobacco shop in north Charlotte.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, March 23 at Tobacco & Vape in the 8400 block of Old Statesville Road.

Surveillance images show two men in the business robbing the store at gunpoint.

“It was very, very dangerous in this situation. We were very luck that we had no one injured,” explained Detective Rick Smith with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.

Police said the men stole money, tobacco products, and cell phones during the robbery. Both men were wearing dark, baggy clothing during the robbery.

“This is probably not the first time they’ve committed a robbery, but we’d like to get them identified and into custody before they have the opportunity to do it again,” said Smith.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

