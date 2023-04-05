Crash near Belmont Abbey College cleared

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash near Belmont Abbey College had an impact on traffic for about two hours Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Interstate 85 South near exit 26 for Belmont-Mount Holly Road and the college.

The right lane was closed but has since reopened.

Crews had the scene cleared around 11 a.m.

