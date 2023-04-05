PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crash near Belmont Abbey College cleared

Traffic cleared around 11 a.m., according to the DOT.
A crash near Belmont Abbey College will impact traffic for the next few hours, according to the...
A crash near Belmont Abbey College will impact traffic for the next few hours, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash near Belmont Abbey College had an impact on traffic for about two hours Wednesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Interstate 85 South near exit 26 for Belmont-Mount Holly Road and the college.

The right lane was closed but has since reopened.

Crews had the scene cleared around 11 a.m.

Get the latest updates sent straight to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today. You can also watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
A body was found in a creek along Cox Road in Gastonia on Tuesday morning.
Body found in Gastonia creek, police said
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

An overnight crash in south Charlotte downed some traffic lights and power lines in the area of...
Traffic lights, power lines downed in south Charlotte crash
Traffic lights, power lines downed in south Charlotte crash
1 killed, 3 injured in south Charlotte crash
Troopers were called to a deadly crash at S.C. 49 and Saddle Drive in York County Monday night.
Driver dies after truck runs off road, overturns in York County, troopers say