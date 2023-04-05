Anson Co. inmate walks off work site, search begins, authorities say

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A search is underway after an Anson County inmate walked off a job site on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, Stephon J. Easterling, 28 was working at an off-prison job assignment around 10:20 a.m. in Wadesboro when he did not return from a break. Witnesses said he got into a white Nissan Rogue and drove off.

Easterling is a minimum custody offender serving a four-year sentence as a habitual felon, drug possession and fleeing police after his conviction in Richmond County in 2022, a news release stated. His projected release date was Feb. 1, 2024.

He is listed as 6 feet tall, around 200 pounds and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Easterling is also said to have tattoos under both eyes - one of a teardrop and one of a cross – as well as on both arms, both hands, both shoulders and his chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 of the Anson Correctional Institution at (704) 695-1013.

