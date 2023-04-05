PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
2 Gals Kitchen becomes two-time Cabarrus Burger Madness winner

By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Last month, diners throughout Cabarrus County tasted and voted on limited-time burger creations from 15 of the area’s local restaurants during Cabarrus Burger Madness. Now, the results are in and 2 Gals Kitchen has been crowned this year’s champion.

Winner of the 2022 challenge, the Downtown Concord restaurant scored their second victory with the Mexican Street Corn Burger which featured two smash patties, Mexican street corn, green chili queso cheese, guacamole, and chipotle mayo.

“The efforts of our hospitality partners and enthusiasm from our community are what truly make this fun, friendly competition a success,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau President and CEO. “Each outstanding entry was a testament to the talents of our local chefs. This year’s lineup was nothing short of exceptional resulting in participating restaurants selling a combined total of more than 4,800 delectable burgers throughout the month. We hope the positive economic impact this initiative generates for our restaurants only continues to grow in future years.”

The Cabarrus County CVB launched Cabarrus Burger Madness amid the pandemic to support local restaurants. Now three years in, the competition remains a highly anticipated month-long event.

As the destination’s dining scene continues to grow, Explore Cabarrus encourages resident and visiting diners alike to support Cabarrus County’s local restaurants year-round and invites everyone back for the fourth year of burger fun when Cabarrus Burger Madness returns March 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

