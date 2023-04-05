PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
1 killed, 3 injured in south Charlotte crash

The incident happened near the intersection of Park Road and Arbor Pointe Drive.
One person was killed and three others were injured in a south Charlotte crash on Tuesday night.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and three others were injured in a south Charlotte crash on Tuesday night.

According to Medic, the incident happened near the intersection of Park Road and Arbor Pointe Drive, which is right at South Mecklenburg High School.

Medic confirmed the one patient’s death, and said another person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two others were transported with serious injuries.

Park Road is currently closed in the area.

It is unclear what led up to the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

