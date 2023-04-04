PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park

According to Cornelius Police, the victim is in stable condition at this time.
Police had the park blocked off around 4:30 p.m. Monday after the person was shot.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cornelius Police said they have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting at Ramsey Creek Park Monday that injured one person.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, Terri Bignell has been located and taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police had the park blocked off around 4:30 p.m. Monday after the person was shot. Investigators haven’t released the victim’s name, but say the shooting was an isolated incident. They believe the two knew each other.

According to Cornelius Police, the victim is in stable condition at this time.

Police said Bignell is from Concord and she was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Cornelius police are looking for a woman who was last seen in the Nantz Road/West Catawba...
Cornelius police are looking for a woman who was last seen in the Nantz Road/West Catawba Avenue area around 5 p.m. Monday.(Cornelius Police Department)

