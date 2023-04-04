Warm temperatures stick around ahead of First Alert Weather Days this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Unseasonably warm days are ahead, with First Alert Weather Days in place due to unsettled and cooler weather as we approach Easter.

Wednesday: Dry and near-record warmth.

Thursday-Saturday: Trending cooler, rain chances climb.

Easter Sunday: Lingering showers possible, otherwise cool.

Temperatures reached the low 80s Tuesday afternoon and will only bottom out in the low 60s by Wednesday morning.

With a ridge of high pressure overhead, high temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 70s in the mountains to the mid to upper 80s across the piedmont. The near-record warmth will persist through Thursday afternoon out ahead of our next cold front.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Although much of Thursday will be dry and warm, scattered storms will develop late as a strong cold front approaches the area. A few of those storms could be on the strong side and an isolated severe thunderstorm is possible.

As that front pushes south and high pressure builds in to our northeast, cooler and damp conditions will settle in Friday and Saturday. Anticipate periods of rain for any Easter Weekend travel plans with highs only in the low 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Most of the rain should exit to our southeast by Easter Sunday, but a few lingering showers early do look possible at this time. Otherwise, anticipate lows in the 40s and highs in the low 60s by Sunday afternoon.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

