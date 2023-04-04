Warm, dry before rain chances return ahead of Easter weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We have a warm few days ahead before the rain returns as we approach the Easter weekend.

Monday’s rain is now east of Interstate 95 and we’ll stay warm and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs should hit the 80s.

There’s the potential for late-day showers on Thursday, before the better chance for rain comes Friday and Saturday, along with much colder temperatures.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

