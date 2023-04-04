PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Warm, dry before rain chances return ahead of Easter weekend

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
We have a warm few days ahead before the rain returns as we approach the Easter weekend.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We have a warm few days ahead before the rain returns as we approach the Easter weekend.

Monday’s rain is now east of Interstate 95 and we’ll stay warm and dry for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs should hit the 80s.

There’s the potential for late-day showers on Thursday, before the better chance for rain comes Friday and Saturday, along with much colder temperatures.

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Junior Havens
Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds
Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant on Saturday...
Multiple assaulted, one shot at east Charlotte restaurant, suspect in custody
One person is dead and another injured after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday...
Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash
Aaron Toliver (left) and Josiah Brooks
Missing Concord boys found safe, dad arrested, police say

Latest News

Warm, dry before rain chances return ahead of Easter weekend
.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: a few more showers tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Few more showers tonight
.
Scattered showers before big warm-up midweek