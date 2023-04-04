Warm, dry before rain, big cool-down arrive for Easter weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today with much warmer afternoon readings in the lower 80s.

Midweek: Unseasonably warm 80s

Late Week : Cold front Thursday

Friday and Saturday: Clouds, rain, cold

FIRST ALERT: Once we break out of the low clouds this morning, we'll enjoy a big warm-up around the #CLT ergion today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s (outside of the mountains). No rain! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/i8ld7zkSls — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 4, 2023

It’ll be mostly clear and mild tonight with lows near 60 degrees.

Look for it to be partly sunny and unseasonably warm Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.

First Alert Weather Days are now in play for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A cold front will arrive with isolated showers and late thunderstorms Thursday. Before it does, we’ll make it back to the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Nice & warm around the #CLT area thru Thursday before a major cold front pulls us back to below-normal temperatures (with clouds & rain around Friday & Saturday). #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/Huks1wb82P — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 4, 2023

Behind the front, clouds and damp weather (rain and drizzle) will dominate Good Friday and Saturday. Highs will fall back to the lower 60s Friday and drop further Saturday with afternoon readings in the chilly 50s.

There may still be a shower risk on Easter but the trend is for more sunshine and milder afternoon readings in the lower 60s.

FIRST ALERT: There's little doubt the #CLT area will begin the #Easter weekend cloudy, damp & cold. There are some signals in the long-range model data that suggest Easter Sunday could shows signs of improvement. I'll keep you posted! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/N9IyDRTJDF — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 4, 2023

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

