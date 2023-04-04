Warm, dry before rain, big cool-down arrive for Easter weekend
First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today with much warmer afternoon readings in the lower 80s.
- Midweek: Unseasonably warm 80s
- Late Week: Cold front Thursday
- Friday and Saturday: Clouds, rain, cold
It’ll be mostly clear and mild tonight with lows near 60 degrees.
Look for it to be partly sunny and unseasonably warm Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.
First Alert Weather Days are now in play for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A cold front will arrive with isolated showers and late thunderstorms Thursday. Before it does, we’ll make it back to the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.
Behind the front, clouds and damp weather (rain and drizzle) will dominate Good Friday and Saturday. Highs will fall back to the lower 60s Friday and drop further Saturday with afternoon readings in the chilly 50s.
There may still be a shower risk on Easter but the trend is for more sunshine and milder afternoon readings in the lower 60s.
Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin
