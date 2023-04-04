PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Warm, dry before rain, big cool-down arrive for Easter weekend

First Alert Weather Days are in place for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
We have a warm few days ahead before the rain returns as we approach the Easter weekend.
By Al Conklin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There’ll be plenty of sunshine to go around today with much warmer afternoon readings in the lower 80s.

  • Midweek: Unseasonably warm 80s
  • Late Week: Cold front Thursday
  • Friday and Saturday: Clouds, rain, cold

It’ll be mostly clear and mild tonight with lows near 60 degrees.

Look for it to be partly sunny and unseasonably warm Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.

First Alert Weather Days are now in play for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. A cold front will arrive with isolated showers and late thunderstorms Thursday. Before it does, we’ll make it back to the lower 80s Thursday afternoon.

Behind the front, clouds and damp weather (rain and drizzle) will dominate Good Friday and Saturday. Highs will fall back to the lower 60s Friday and drop further Saturday with afternoon readings in the chilly 50s.

There may still be a shower risk on Easter but the trend is for more sunshine and milder afternoon readings in the lower 60s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

