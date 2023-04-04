‘Very, very difficult:’ Six months after son’s murder, mom of Raymond Goodman pushing for justice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six months since Raymond Goodman was murdered in Charlotte. In the weeks that have come and gone, there have still been no arrests.

“How’s it been for you and your family? WBTV asked Goodman’s mother, Lisa Hayes.

“Very difficult, very, very difficult,” she said.

Goodman was killed in a shooting on Oct. 4 at the Pilot gas station on Statesville Avenue.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not revealed what led up to the shooting.

“No mother or parent wants to go through this losing a child in any kind of way suddenly and having the police knock on your door to tell you this,” Hayes said.

As far as what she would say to the person who killed her son, she has one question.

“Why? I just want to know why?” she said, fighting through tears. “I don’t seem to understand is how can another human being take a life and feel no remorse for it and walk the streets free.”

Goodman was also a member of Charlotte R&B group Metal Roze.

“He loved his family, love to sing. He loved being on stage. Yeah, he. He loved it. He was good at it,” Hayes said. “Whenever he goes out to eat with anybody for some reason he likes to take pictures of what he’s going to eat and then he post it and just be silly with it or, you know likes to be around his family and you know his brothers. You know, just like to make people laugh and smile.”

Those memories, she’s holding close to her heart.

“When he was in the Navy, he’d always email me and say, ‘Hey, beautiful’ in his emails and always call me. You’re my everything mom. That was his thing for me,” she said.

With no arrests, she hopes anyone with information about what happened comes forward.

“I want people not to forget what happened to Ray Ray and, again, please come forward. If you have anything or you remember anything that might help bring justice to Ray because I’m not going to stop until justice is found for him and we find who did this,” she said. “And you know people say, don’t keep asking yourself why, because you’ll drive yourself crazy. But as a parent who lost a child, you want that answer whether or not you get it but you still want it.”

