This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - This luxury Concord estate with a European flair could be yours for $6,299,000.

The Cabarrus County home was recently listed by Terri Church with Century 21 Lawrie Lawrence.

Background: The estate was built in 1996 as a single-family residence.

It boasts imported finishes such as 100-year-old reclaimed, hand-painted wood floors and a front door that’s more than 400 years old.

Layout: At 9,234 square feet, the sprawling property has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom.

The custom-built home features a grand staircase upon entry, coffered and beamed ceilings, plus a separate 2,500-square-foot six-car garage, and a 6,600-square-foot workshop.

The residence is gated with a private drive along two fountain ponds.

Luxury living: Inside, you’ll find luxurious features including heated floors, walk-in closets, double showers, a game room, and movie theater.

Outdoors, you’ll find a custom saltwater pool w/slide and jacuzzi.

All photos are courtesy of Mario Bianco with Skycam Digital.

Let’s take a look around: See all photos here.

