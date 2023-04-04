PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M

This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M(Courtesy of Mario Bianco with Skycam Digital via Axios Charlotte)
By McKenzie Rankin
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - This luxury Concord estate with a European flair could be yours for $6,299,000.

The Cabarrus County home was recently listed by Terri Church with Century 21 Lawrie Lawrence.

Background: The estate was built in 1996 as a single-family residence.

  • It boasts imported finishes such as 100-year-old reclaimed, hand-painted wood floors and a front door that’s more than 400 years old.

Layout: At 9,234 square feet, the sprawling property has five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom.

  • The custom-built home features a grand staircase upon entry, coffered and beamed ceilings, plus a separate 2,500-square-foot six-car garage, and a 6,600-square-foot workshop.
  • The residence is gated with a private drive along two fountain ponds.

Luxury living: Inside, you’ll find luxurious features including heated floors, walk-in closets, double showers, a game room, and movie theater.

  • Outdoors, you’ll find a custom saltwater pool w/slide and jacuzzi.

All photos are courtesy of Mario Bianco with Skycam Digital.

Let’s take a look around: See all photos here.

WANT THE LATEST FIRST ALERT WEATHER FORECAST? CHECK OUT OUR NEW WBTV FIRST ALERT WEATHER 24/7 CHANNEL.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
Patrick Junior Havens
Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds
Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant on Saturday...
Multiple assaulted, one shot at east Charlotte restaurant, suspect in custody
One person is dead and another injured after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday...
Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash

Latest News

Charlotte city leaders discussed the city's housing trust fund during a Monday meeting.
Leaders discuss improvements to Charlotte’s housing trust fund
Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
The event is co-hosted by Catawba’s Unanue Scholars, Equity, Diversity, Justice, and Inclusion...
Catawba College hosts LatinxEd Executive Leadership
“The primary goal of Youth Violence Prevention Day is to raise awareness about youth violence...
Salisbury Police Department to host Youth Violence Prevention event