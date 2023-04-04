Students face charges in Cabarrus Co. after video showed them with a gun on school campus

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two students in Cabarrus County are charged with crimes after the Concord Police Department received information regarding a video showing a student on the campus of Central Cabarrus High School with a firearm.

“The incident depicted in the video occurred on March 31, 2023. A concerned student reported the video to the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Central Cabarrus High School, prompting an immediate investigation by the Concord Police Department. Following an extensive investigation, officers determined that two students are responsible for having the firearm on school property and also on a school bus,” according to the Concord Police Department.

The students are not named due to their age, and police say there is no evidence of any threats.

“There is no evidence to suggest that either student threatened, or intended to use, the firearm at school. Juvenile petitions have been issued through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice on both juveniles for Possession of Weapons on Campus or Educational Property (N.C. GS 14- 269.2), which is a Class I felony in North Carolina. One of the two juveniles is also charged with Assault by Pointing a Gun (N.C. GS 14-34), which is a misdemeanor offense, for pointing the firearm at another person while handling the firearm,” according to the CPD.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and that it takes allegations of weapons on campus seriously.

“Additional interviews are being conducted in an attempt to identify any additional students involved with the offense. Anyone with information should contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crimestoppers at (704) 93CRIME to remain anonymous,” according to CPD.

The department also praised the student who reported the video to law enforcement.

“This incident is an excellent example of a student that saw something and said something, and the importance of the trust built within our school system between students and SROs. We commend that student for having the courage to speak up when something was clearly wrong,” the CPD said.

