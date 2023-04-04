PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Students face charges in Cabarrus Co. after video showed them with a gun on school campus

(Source: WBTV/File)
(Source: WBTV/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Two students in Cabarrus County are charged with crimes after the Concord Police Department received information regarding a video showing a student on the campus of Central Cabarrus High School with a firearm.

“The incident depicted in the video occurred on March 31, 2023. A concerned student reported the video to the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Central Cabarrus High School, prompting an immediate investigation by the Concord Police Department. Following an extensive investigation, officers determined that two students are responsible for having the firearm on school property and also on a school bus,” according to the Concord Police Department.

The students are not named due to their age, and police say there is no evidence of any threats.

“There is no evidence to suggest that either student threatened, or intended to use, the firearm at school. Juvenile petitions have been issued through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice on both juveniles for Possession of Weapons on Campus or Educational Property (N.C. GS 14- 269.2), which is a Class I felony in North Carolina. One of the two juveniles is also charged with Assault by Pointing a Gun (N.C. GS 14-34), which is a misdemeanor offense, for pointing the firearm at another person while handling the firearm,” according to the CPD.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and that it takes allegations of weapons on campus seriously.

“Additional interviews are being conducted in an attempt to identify any additional students involved with the offense. Anyone with information should contact the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crimestoppers at (704) 93CRIME to remain anonymous,” according to CPD.

The department also praised the student who reported the video to law enforcement.

“This incident is an excellent example of a student that saw something and said something, and the importance of the trust built within our school system between students and SROs. We commend that student for having the courage to speak up when something was clearly wrong,” the CPD said.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Patrick Junior Havens
Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation
One person is dead and another injured after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday...
Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds

Latest News

Download the free WBTV First Alert Weather app!
Download the free WBTV First Alert Weather app!
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte.
CMPD investigating homicide at southeast Charlotte apartment complex
CMPD investigating homicide in southeast Charlotte
Man denies charges that he cut down trees to intentionally damage new houses
Man denies charges that he cut down trees to intentionally damage new houses