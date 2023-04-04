S.C. lawmaker advocating for ‘sextortion’ bill after son’s death

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - He’s a lawmaker, but a father first.

South Carolina State Rep. Brandon Guffey is pushing for Bill H3583 to pass in the general assembly this session.

For Guffey, it’s personal. The bill he’s advocating for targets perpetrators of sextortion. It comes after he lost his teenage son to suicide after the 17-year-old fell victim to that crime.

As similar incidents are becoming common, it’s important for parents and caregivers to have important conversations with their teens and children.

A psychiatrist said before any talks happen, guardians must have a good relationship with their child so they feel comfortable being open with them.

“July 27, 2022, my son, 17-year-old Gavin Guffey committed suicide,” Brandon Guffey, who represents York County in the South Carolina State House, said.

S.C. State Rep. Brandon Guffey said his 17-year-old son, Gavin, was the target of a 'sextortion' scam. The 17-year-old committed suicide in 2022. (Source: Submitted photo)

Guffey learned his son was the target of online sextortion.

“They started doing a video chat and recorded intimate images on another device while doing so and used it to blackmail him for money,” he said.

Guffey calls it an epidemic happening across the country and he wants to bring awareness to it.

“Most of the perpetrators are not in South Carolina. This bill is not just about punishing people in South Carolina, it’s more about getting the message out to parents and teens alike throughout the country - not just our area - about this serious crime that is going on,” Guffey said.

Psychiatrist Roy Lubit shared important tips for parents when it comes to having important talks with their child or teen.

“It’s particularly dangerous to get into an online romantic involvement with someone you haven’t met, with someone who doesn’t know your friends, who your friends don’t know,” Lubit said.

That conversation should also make teens aware that some people online are predators and scammers, and don’t have their best interests in mind, despite appearing charming and nice.

“If someone from overseas who gets really interested and never met you, it’s important to know why they are choosing someone in a different country or a different state,” Lubit said.

When it comes to youth, it can be alarming if someone outside of a child’s high school is chatting with them and the parent is not able to meet that person.

It all starts with parents building relationships with their children first.

“And if you have that relationship, it comes with spending time together, and quality time together. They are much more likely to share things with you if they’re concerning,” said Lubit.

In bringing awareness, S.C. Bill H3583 would criminalize adults found guilty of sexual extortion in the state. The penalty would include a minimum of 15 years in prison, and upwards of 30 years behind bars.

“I’d do anything to have my son back, but if I can continue to fight, if I can save a child’s life or save a parent from going through this, it’s all worth it,” Guffey said.

The expert said one conversation between a parent and their teen or child is not enough when it comes to internet crimes and extortion; it is something that should occur multiple times throughout the year.

