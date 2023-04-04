PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury Police Department to host Youth Violence Prevention event

“The primary goal of Youth Violence Prevention Day is to raise awareness about youth violence...
“The primary goal of Youth Violence Prevention Day is to raise awareness about youth violence and how to prevent it,” said Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, Salisbury Police Victim/Witness Advocate.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department will host a Youth Violence Prevention Day on Saturday, April 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. in honor of National Youth Violence Prevention Week. The event kicks off with a march followed by remarks from community partners.

“The primary goal of Youth Violence Prevention Day is to raise awareness about youth violence and how to prevent it,” said Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, Salisbury Police Victim/Witness Advocate. “Youth violence is often connected to other forms of violence, including child abuse and neglect, domestic/sexual violence, bullying, gang violence, human trafficking, gun/knife violence, and suicide. The activities planned with community partners will highlight prevention strategies that are available in Salisbury.”

The event begins with a march starting at Essie Academy, 507 W. Innes St, at 2 p.m. Attendees will then walk to the Rowan County Courthouse where community partners will speak about youth violence.

Local community partners involved with the event include organizations such as Livingstone College, Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, Family Crisis Council, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Project Light, Delta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center, Essie Mae Academy, Boots on the Ground, Man-Up, One Love and Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE), an initiative of Sandy Hook Promise, helped found National Youth Violence Prevention Week (NYVPW) in 2001. NYVPW seeks to spread awareness and educate students, school staff, parents, and the public on effective ways to prevent or reduce youth violence. For more information about NYVPW, visit: //www.sandyhookpromise.org/.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Junior Havens
Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds
Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant on Saturday...
Multiple assaulted, one shot at east Charlotte restaurant, suspect in custody
One person is dead and another injured after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday...
Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash
Aaron Toliver (left) and Josiah Brooks
Missing Concord boys found safe, dad arrested, police say

Latest News

Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries
The event is co-hosted by Catawba’s Unanue Scholars, Equity, Diversity, Justice, and Inclusion...
Catawba College hosts LatinxEd Executive Leadership
The mission of the ATF in this case is to diversify the criminal justice landscape by...
Livingstone College to host ATF recruitment event
Charlotte's Samaritan House is hoping a fundraiser will raise enough money to keep its doors...
Charlotte respite for the homeless in jeopardy of permanently closing