Salisbury Police Department to host Youth Violence Prevention event

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department will host a Youth Violence Prevention Day on Saturday, April 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. in honor of National Youth Violence Prevention Week. The event kicks off with a march followed by remarks from community partners.

“The primary goal of Youth Violence Prevention Day is to raise awareness about youth violence and how to prevent it,” said Dr. Alberta McLaughlin, Salisbury Police Victim/Witness Advocate. “Youth violence is often connected to other forms of violence, including child abuse and neglect, domestic/sexual violence, bullying, gang violence, human trafficking, gun/knife violence, and suicide. The activities planned with community partners will highlight prevention strategies that are available in Salisbury.”

The event begins with a march starting at Essie Academy, 507 W. Innes St, at 2 p.m. Attendees will then walk to the Rowan County Courthouse where community partners will speak about youth violence.

Local community partners involved with the event include organizations such as Livingstone College, Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, Family Crisis Council, Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Project Light, Delta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center, Essie Mae Academy, Boots on the Ground, Man-Up, One Love and Rowan County Department of Social Services.

Students Against Violence Everywhere (SAVE), an initiative of Sandy Hook Promise, helped found National Youth Violence Prevention Week (NYVPW) in 2001. NYVPW seeks to spread awareness and educate students, school staff, parents, and the public on effective ways to prevent or reduce youth violence. For more information about NYVPW, visit: //www.sandyhookpromise.org/.

